Harefest: Delivering a 'tribute' of sweet music

Plato had it right.

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything,” he opined.

And during the weekend, if you were in front of a stage at Harefest 11 in Canby, the imagination was flying, and the soul was fed.

The “Mother of All Tribute Festivals” not only dazzled with sight and sound, but reminded a generation that grew up on this music and these musical groups that they grooved in a golden era of music.

When the clarion call of “Are you ready, Canby?” rang out from the stage, attendees answered long and loud. Harefest 11 rocked hard, long and lively at the fairgrounds in Canby July 13-15.

“A lot of the people here grew up with Boston, AC/DC, Queen, Blondie and bands like that, so to hear those songs played so well by bands that commit to giving a visual experience, too? It’s a little magical,” said Michelle Lampley, who with her three girlfriends drove down from Portland to hear the hits and reminisce a little bit. “I mean, this music from the ‘70s and ‘80s was something special for many of us. The musical backdrop to our coming of age. Fun to be around it.”

With temperatures in the 90s and the sun beating down, sweat and sizzle did little to keep music-lovers away from the fairgrounds both days. Bands that celebrated the music of Motley Crue, Beastie Boys, Foreigner, The Eagles, and more provided the hits and the vibe that seemed to lift the spirits of everyone involved.

“This is so much fun, just really a good time,” said Michael Schoenborn. He and a couple of buddies, rocking long-haired wigs and concert t-shirts, drove in from Tigard to have some fun. “I’ve been to Harefest a couple times before and really loved it. So, I talked some friends into road-tripping down here to check it out with me. Love the music, love the overall feel of things, and look at the fun everyone is having singing along to these older songs. It’s hot, but the music just keeps coming. I love how one group finishes on the one stage and the next band immediately starts playing on the other. It’s nearly non-stop.

“The whole tribute band thing is really a lot of fun,” he added. “I love how the bands not only sound so close to the original groups, but dress and act the part, too. There’s a wonderful nostalgic feel to it, a trip back to our youth that’s invigorating. So, screw the heat, let’s party.”

And that’s just the kind of fun vibe organizers had hoped to deliver in this eleventh edition of the tribute band festival.

“We were really happy with how everything turned out this year,” said Jason Fellman, Harefest co-creator. “We’ve received really positive feedback from attendees, sponsors, partners, and vendors alike. The audience had incredible energy, the bands were on point with their performances, and overall, the vibe was amazing throughout the festival.

“The Clackamas County Fairgrounds continues to be a fantastic venue for an event like Harefest which combines music with overnight camping,” he added. “We’re already talking about ways to make it an even better experience next year.”