Open in App
CBS Pittsburgh

'Accidental explosion' that injured man in Fayette County under investigation

By CBS Pittsburgh,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGYLY_0nSL4dML00

'Accidental explosion' under investigation in Fayette County 00:16

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- An "accidental explosion" that injured a man in Fayette County is under investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police said the explosion happened near Layton Road and the Youghiogheny River Trail around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Troopers said a 23-year-old man was injured but didn't release any more details about him or his injuries.

Police also didn't say what exploded or caused the explosion.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call state police in Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fayette County, PA newsLocal Fayette County, PA
1 injured in accidental explosion on Fayette County bridge, state police say
Belle Vernon, PA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Charges filed after drag racing on Fort Pitt Bridge
Pittsburgh, PA22 hours ago
Charges filed following driving stunts on ﻿Fort Pitt Bridge in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA23 hours ago
Westmoreland County Detectives File Charges for Hempfield Theft
Hempfield Township, PA2 days ago
Beaver Co. community express safety concerns after child was hit by car
Ambridge, PA1 day ago
State police car hit responding to report of 50 vehicles drag racing on Fort Pitt Bridge
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
New Kensington police say Penn Hills man reached for loaded stolen gun during traffic stop
New Kensington, PA2 days ago
Wanted Trafford man arrested, charged after police tipped off to planned 'ride-out' near Pittsburgh International Airport
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
2 stabbed in East Liberty
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Illegal “Ride Out” at Pittsburgh International Airport Leads to Arrest
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Fire breaks out at abandoned mobile home in North Huntingdon Township
North Huntingdon, PA2 days ago
Citizens Bank teller in Westmoreland County accused of taking more than $3,000 from bank
Hempfield Township, PA1 day ago
3 people hurt in crash on North Shore
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Ambridge church starts weekly program after 2 teens killed in Beaver County
Ambridge, PA1 day ago
Man allegedly brought fentanyl from Pittsburgh to sell in West Virginia
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Allegheny County police change mom's flat tire, drive daughter to airport so she doesn't miss flight
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Driver critical after horror crash, 'out of control' car rams into apartment, and carjacking erupts in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Another teen shot in Uniontown, dies from injuries; 10 p.m. curfew in effect
Uniontown, PA3 days ago
Northbound I-79 near Cranberry reopens following motorcycle crash
Cranberry Township, PA2 days ago
'Changed man' gets probation for police standoff and parking lot attack
Hempfield Township, PA2 days ago
Westmoreland County cemetery working to discover, identify dozens of unmarked graves
North Huntingdon, PA3 days ago
One person in the hospital after vehicle goes over hillside in West Mifflin
West Mifflin, PA3 days ago
Hempfield closes on former state prison property, bulks up security
Hempfield Township, PA2 days ago
2nd Local Nun Dies in PA Crash
Erie, PA3 days ago
Police increasing weekend patrols on South Side
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy