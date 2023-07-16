Open in App
What Now San Francisco

Vacaville Is Getting its First Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

By Elise McCorkle,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36DEsa_0nSKzxGq00

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade , an international lemonade chain that began as a “small lemonade trailer” in Maui, is opening its first outpost in Vacaville, according to the Wow Wow website .

What Now San Francisco reached out to franchisee Harold Borromeo to inquire about the upcoming location, but he could not provide further information before publication.

Nevertheless, Vacaville residents can expect Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade to offer fresh-pressed lemonades, smoothies, loaded toasts, and acai bowls, as it does at existing shops across the nation.

For readers who are unfamiliar with the franchise, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade started in Hawaii in 2012. Now headquartered in Arizona, the chain has over fifteen locations throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Texas.

The address and slated opening date have not yet been announced. What Now San Francisco will add to the article as insights are gained over the coming weeks.

Follow Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade on Facebook and Instagram for additional updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YCP4w_0nSKzxGq00
Photo: Official


