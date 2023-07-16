Open in App
CBS News

Powerball jackpot at $900 million after another drawing with no winners

By Aliza Chasan,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7lkH_0nSKxsvd00

Powerball's jackpot has climbed to an estimated $900 million after there were no winners for Saturday's draw.

Monday's drawing is set to be the third-largest prize in the game's history. The jackpot was last hit in April. Since then, there have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot on Monday are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the lottery.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 2, 9, 43, 55 and 57, and the Powerball was 18. While there was no jackpot winner in Saturday's drawing, two tickets sold in Texas and one sold in Colorado matched all five white balls. Those players are eligible to claim $1 million prizes.

If a Powerball player wins on Monday, that person will have a choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $465.1 million, according to lottery officials. If a winner picks the annuitized prize, the lottery makes one immediate payment and then doles 29 out annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

A California player took home Powerball's largest-ever prize — a record-high $2.04 billion jackpot — in a November 2022 drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot, now at an estimated $640 million, is also on the rise. The next drawing is Tuesday. That jackpot is the seventh largest in Mega Millions history. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each. The drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Powerball tickets are also available in 45 U.S. states, in addition to Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST. The drawings are also live-streamed on Powerball.com.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live-streamed on Powerball.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Dog that walks on hind legs after accident inspires audiences
Ouray, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lottery winner hits jackpot with $500 a week for life – but a lifetime of money was gone in weeks after crucial mistakes
Saint Petersburg, FL6 days ago
Winning numbers announced for $720 million Mega Millions jackpot
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Where's Maya Millete? Family, friends continue search for missing California mom
Chula Vista, CA20 hours ago
Human remains found in luggage in separate Texas, Florida incidents
Delray Beach, FL4 hours ago
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA2 days ago
Phoenix residents ration air conditioning as homes become "air fryers"
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Child's body confirmed by family as Mattie Sheils
Upper Makefield Township, PA1 day ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN10 days ago
High Fire Danger In Oregon; Road Closures; Evacuation Warnings. Be Aware, Be Prepared!
Banks, OR6 days ago
Warrant shows items seized in connection with Tupac murder investigation
Henderson, NV2 days ago
Texas woman trapped in Dubai after arrest for "shouting"
Houston, TX2 days ago
Major DEA drug bust in Lexington leads to indictment of four; cocaine and cash seized
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Security guard killed in Portland hospital shooting
Portland, OR1 day ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY14 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy