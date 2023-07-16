Open in App
fox7austin.com

Dog, TV stolen in home burglary in Temple

6 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Plane crashes into home in Georgetown
Georgetown, TX2 hours ago
Texas wildfire threat has increased
Pflugerville, TX1 day ago
Several Central Texas cities announce water restrictions, boil water notices
Dripping Springs, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman turns herself in after 3 killed in Northgate apartment fire: Police
Lacy Lakeview, TX2 days ago
WilCo opens new county park in Liberty Hill
Liberty Hill, TX18 hours ago
Water boil notice in Manor, area includes Manor ISD elementary school
Manor, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy