Weekly Read Fore! Things: Rory's Win Total, Final Qualifiers for the British Open

More Weekly Read: Rory's Blessing and Curse | Paddy in the Ryder Cup? | A Taste of a Rollback | Celebrating a Scottish Classic

Fore! Things

1. Rory McIlroy’s victory at the Genesis Scottish Open is the 24th of his PGA Tour career, the most of any active Tour player who is under the age of 40. Dustin Johnson, who plays for LIV Golf, also has 24 PGA Tour wins. McIlroy also tied Gary Player. It was also McIlroy’s 16th DP World Tour victory.

2. McIlroy now has top-10 finishes in each of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. It was his first victory on Tour since winning the CJ Cup last fall.

3. Robert MacIntyre was bidding to become the first Scotsman to win the Scottish Open since Colin Montgomerie in 1999.

4. Tyrrell Hatton held the outright lead through 12 holes Sunday, having played them in 5 under par. Then he played the final six holes in 4 over par including a double bogey at the 18th to drop to a tie for eighth.

Fore! More Things

1. David Lingmerth, Ben An and Nicolai Hojgaard qualified for the British Open as the top three finishers at the Scottish Open who were otherwise not exempt. Hojgaard joins his brother Rasmus in the field.

2. Matt Kuchar is the first reserve based on the Official World Golf Ranking.

3. The R&A last week announced Royal Birkdale as the venue for the 2026 Open. With the likelihood of the tournament returning to England that year, there was some thought Royal Lytham & St. Anne’s would get the tournament to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its first Open in 1926, won by Bobby Jones. Lytham has infrastructure issues that have kept it from getting an Open since Ernie Els's victory in 2012.

4. The first round of the Open at Royal Liverpool is in four days.