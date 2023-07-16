Open in App
HotNewHipHop

DeAndre Hopkins To Join Titans: Report

By Cole Blake,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLpsi_0nSKtSJh00

DeAndre Hopkins will be signing a contract with the Tennessee Titans, according to a new report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini. The deal is expected to be two years in length and worth up to $15 million in the first year. The base salary will be $12 million with the remaining being achievable through incentives. Hopkins reportedly also considered joining the New England Patriots after the Arizona Cardinals released him on May 26.

With the Titans, Hopkins will play opposite second-year receiver Treylon Burks, giving the team a clear wide-receiver one following the departure of AJ Brown in 2022. While Hopkins has yet to comment on his reasoning for the decision, he previously played under head coach Mike Vrabel when he was the defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans.

Read More: DeAndre Hopkins Cut Sparks Multi-Team Speculation

DeAndre Hopkins Scores A Touchdown Against The Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072gor_0nSKtSJh00
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 12: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals catches a 5-yard touchdown pass from \ari1#2 during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

When Vrabel earned the head coaching position for the Titans in 2018, Hopkins praised him during an interview with the team’s official website. “I had a lot of interaction with him,” Hopkins said at the time. “He’s one of those guys you could talk to off the field, not just about football, but personal stuff. Vrabel was good to me. It wasn’t just a football relationship with him, it was a personal relationship. Guys could relate to him. He’s a great guy. He’s not just a good coach, but he’s a good guy. He can relate to his players. The Titans are lucky to have him.”

The five-time Pro Bowler has also played under Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, who was with the Texans when the 31-year-old recorded 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2019 season. Hopkins’ deal with the Titans is expected to be finalized in the coming days. Be on the lookout for further details on the contract when that time comes.

Read More: DeAndre Hopkins Reveals The Quarterback He Wants To Play For

[ Via ]

[ Go to HotNewHipHop to read more ]

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Yung Miami Feuds With Blueface’s Mom About Carlee Russell
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Finesse2Tymes Has Car Theft Charges Dropped
Houston, TX1 day ago
Ludacris Opens Chicken & Beer Restaurant At LAX
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Police Find Ohio Rapper Ahlotta’s Body, Take Boyfriend Into Custody For Murder
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Final Resting Places: Famous Figures Buried in Georgia
Atlanta, GA13 days ago
Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Dine At Bad Bunny’s Restaurant After Lionel Messi’s MLS Debut
Miami, FL20 hours ago
Sexyy Red Goes All Out For Rolling Loud Miami, Speaks On Viral Pictures With Drake
Miami, FL1 day ago
Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese, Fatally Shot In Philadelphia: Report
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
YSL Member And Lil Wayne Bus Shooter Jimmy Winfrey Arrested In Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Marcus Jordan Is Fine With Larsa Pippen Going Through His Phone
New York City, NY1 day ago
Boston Celtics And Jaylen Brown To Resume Contract Talks Next Week
Boston, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy