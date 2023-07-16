Suspect in 4 killings in Georgia shot and killed during manhunt

Officers say that the manhunt for a man wanted in the weekend killings of four people has finally come to an end after he was shot and killed on Sunday.Police first reported that the man had gunned down four people in a suburb just outside of Atlanta on Saturday. All four people died. There were four different shooting scenes within close proximity. Police said the man fatally shot the victims as he was driving away from the Dogwood Lakes subdivision in the city of Hampton.Police identified 40-year-old Andre Longmore as the suspect. Henry County Sheriffs spokesperson Syntonnia Moore said that Longmore was shot and killed near Clayton County, nearly 15 miles from the city of Atlanta. The suspect had been spotted Saturday in a 2017 black GMC Acadia SUV with Georgia tags.Longmore was wanted on four counts of murder.Investigators said a multi-agency effort was underway to catch him, and was considered armed and dangerous.According to officials, during the manhunt for Longmore, both a Henry County sheriff's deputy and a Clayton County police officer sustained injuries. One of whom was hit in the back, but he's "conscious, breathing, and talking," said Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett."The monster is dead," Scandrett said during a news conference Sunday. "The citizens of Hampton, the county of Henry, the metro Atlanta area, and the entire state of Georgia can breathe a little easier tonight. The suspect is off the street.Officials have yet to determine a motive for the killings. The shooting was one of four mass shootings that took place across the country on Saturday.