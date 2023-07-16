Open in App
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Jason Heyward Exits Sunday's Game Early with Injury

By Clint Pasillas,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04T1B9_0nSKrbNm00

Unfortunate news out of New York in the Dodgers series finale against the Mets. Jason Heyward was forced to exit the game after a collision at second base when he was trying to stretch a single to a double.

His head twisted awkwardly but he opted to stay in the game. However, he exited the contest shortly after with what the Dodgers called neck soreness.

He was replaced on defense in the 4th inning with James Outman sliding to right field and Jake Marisnick coming into the game in right.

Heyward was 1-1 in the game and has been a pleasant surprise for the Dodgers this season after signing as a minor league free agent last November.

In 73 games, he's hitting .251 with an .800 OPS, his best full season OPS in more than a decade.

More to come on this story...

