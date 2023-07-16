Alabama Football Announces Numbers For Newest Additions

The Southeastern Conference is hosting its annual media days in Nashville this week and with that comes the newest Alabama football media guide.

The two most notable updates in the Crimson Tide's media guide include the most updated roster with the coming season's jersey numbers and an assistant coach with a new title.

Alabama brought three transfers into the program after spring football and saw its final four members of the 2023 recruiting class enroll in school.

Alabama's Summer Roster Additions

8 – Tyler Buchner, QB – 6-1, 215

22 – Jaylen Key, DB – 6-2, 210

23 – Trey Amos, DB – 6-1, 197

25 – Richard Young, RB – 5-11, 200

31 – Keon Keeley, LB – 6-5, 242

31 – Conor Talty, PK – 6-1, 195

42 – Yhonzae Pierre, LB – 6-3, 223

Alabama also added 15 walk-ons to the 2023 roster in addition to the new scholarship members.

The Tide will depend on defensive backs Walter Sansing, Jake Ivie, Kolby Peavy and Conner Warhurst, receivers Sawyer Deerman, KJ Fleming and Tonio Ross, offensive linemen Davis Peterson, Mac Smith and Baker Hickman, linebackers Noland Asberry and Lane Whisenhunt, defensive lineman Billy Roby, snapper Brock O’Quinn and kicker Reed Harradine for its practice personnel.

Alabama's Travaris Robinson has been promoted from cornerbacks coach to secondary coach, according to the 2023 media guide. The Tide previously had Robinson working with the corners and Charles Kelly working with the safeties but with Kelly's departure for Colorado, Robinson receives more responsibility.

The Crimson Tide will face the media on Wednesday for its media day sessions as Alabama brings veterans JC Latham, Dallas Turner and Kool-Aid McKinstry to Nashville.

See Also:

5x5: The Best Alabama Wide Receivers During the Nick Saban Era

Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Jumps Into Top 10 After Strong Week

The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral | Episode 40: July 14, 2023