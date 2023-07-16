Open in App
Police searching for suspects after Warren Valley Golf course vandalized

By Kellen Voss,

6 days ago
Authorities for Dearborn Heights are investigating after a golf course was vandalized Saturday evening.

Jason Pearsall, the Managing Partner of Warren Valley Golf Course, told police that people in an unauthorized golf cart entered the course through the construction entrance around 10:30 p.m.

In total, seven greens, along with a bunker and it's surrounding area and various sections of nearby fairways, suffered damage. Officials say the estimated cost of repairs is more than $10,000.

Pearsell says the golf course will remain open during the repairs, which should take several weeks.

“We have some good evidence that will help us identify those responsible," said Dearborn Heights police chief Jerrod Hart in a press release. “We have received reports the golf cart is owned by a Dearborn Heights resident and has been observed driving in the area of the golf course. I strongly encourage the owner and those responsible turn themselves into the Dearborn Heights Police Department as investigative resources and time will be added to restitution fees. I am confident we will identify those responsible."

Anyone with information regarding this damage is asked to contact police at (313)277-6770.

