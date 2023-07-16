Open in App
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Driver kills woman in hit-and-run in Apache Junction; suspect at large

By Aidan Wohl, Arizona Republic,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVbXy_0nSKq1zc00

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are seeking public assistance in finding a pickup truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a woman pedestrian in Apache Junction on Sunday morning.

DPS said that the collision happened at 7:40 a.m. on eastbound U.S. Route 60 at the Meridian Road off-ramp near milepost 194, according to a news release.

The suspect vehicle was described by DPS as a white single cab, dually flatbed pickup truck with black rails. The pickup truck will have damage to the front passenger side and may have broken headlights, said the release.

Troopers believe that the woman who was struck in the hit-and-run was walking along the highway at the time of the collision. The driver of the pickup truck left the area of the collision after the incident, said Warren Trent, a public information manager for DPS.

DPS asks anyone with information about the vehicle and/or the driver to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deadly rollover crash shuts down Loop 202 in Chandler; lanes reopen
Chandler, AZ1 day ago
Convicted child killer accused of killing cellmate in Phoenix jail
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Tragic Love Triangle Leads to Fatal Stabbing in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
TIMELINE: Massive propane fire in Phoenix destroys at least 30 cars, 2 buildings
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
You’ll Never Believe How People in Arizona Lived Before Air Conditioning!
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Serrano Family opens new concept in Tempe
Tempe, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy