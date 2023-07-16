Ex-Red Sox Reliever Opts Out Of Deal; Should Boston Bolster Bullpen Depth?

Should the Boston Red Sox call upon an old friend to improve the team's bullpen depth?

The back end of the bullpen has been superb but the middling options have been tough to watch at times -- Jake Faria's season debut against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday being a prime example (five earned runs with four hits allowed, four walks and three strikeouts over just two innings).

With Chris Sale, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock's absences, the Red Sox's rotation features two openers which has led to a taxed bullpen that needs to shuffle arms in and out just to stay afloat. The bottom of the roster currently features players who should not be in the big leagues, much less on a playoff contender.

One option to try out for a depth role is right-hander Tyler Danish, who just opted out of his deal with the Washington Nationals according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Danish played for the Red Sox last season and had middling numbers but started off red-hot.

In his first 19 games, the 28-year-old went 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA, a near-perfect 21-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a .205 batting average against across 24 innings of work.

The journeyman mellowed out and finished the season with a 5.13 ERA, 32-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a .255 batting average against in 40 1/3 innings across 32 appearances.

This season Danish posted a 3.72 ERA with a 20-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .264 batting average against and 1.52 WHIP for Triple-A Rochester.

Is it worth adding Danish to the Red Sox organization for a second run? He could find lighting in a bottle in Boston, as he did last year and it couldn't hurt to sign him to a minor league deal. That said, at this point, Boston should be active in the trade market to make much more notable moves for successful big leaguers.

