Report: Endy and Peguero getting the call up

It appears the Pirates, at 11 games under .500 are going to let their prospects play.

In addition to pitcher Quinn Priester, who will start Monday against Cleveland, the Pirates are reportedly calling up two top prospects.

Catcher Endy Rodriguez and short stop Liover Peguero are expected to make the trip to Pittsburgh.

Pirates insider Jason Mackey, of the Post-Gazette, who reported the call-ups, speculates that catcher Jason Delay and Tucupita Marcano will be corresponding transactions.

Rodriguez, acquired by the Pirates in the three-team trade that sent Joe Musgrove to San Diego in 2021, is batting .268 in the minors this season with 73 hits, six home runs, 38 RBI and an OPS of .771

Acquired by the Pirates in the trade for Starling Marte in 2020, Peguero is batting .260 in the minors this season with 81 hits, 13 home runs, 39 RBI and an OPS of .795.

MLB.com has Rodriguez as the organization’s #3 prospect. Peguero is #7.

With those moves, the Pirates now have five of their seven top prospects in the Major Leagues, with Henry Davis, Priester and Nick Gonzales already a part of the club.

The Pirates got off to a hot start in April but now find themselves in next-to-last place behind St. Louis.

With Davis and now Rodriguez with the Pirates, it will be interesting to see what happens with Austin Hedges.