Inside The Padres

Padres News: Manny Machado Talks About His Pride in Playing Every Day

By Lucas Gordon,

6 days ago

When a fan goes into Petco Park, they are expecting to see some of their favorites Padres play. Lucky for fans, if their favorite player is Manny Machado, there's a good chance he is always playing.

Out of the 91 Padres games played so far this season, macho has been in the lineup for 74 of them. The only time he's missed games has been due to a broken hand.

Playing every day is one of Machado's goals every time he comes into spring training.

"I take pride in playing every day. I love this game and every time you want to step on that field, even when I get days off or DH, you get the itch to be out there. I just love playing and, for me, it's always no matter if you're a hundred percent -- I don't think you're ever going to be 100% until that first day of spring training -- but just go out there and play. I mean, whatever it is, whatever you can get, you can make a nice play, you could get game winning diving catch or game winning base hit or game winning home run, whatever it is, I think you can impact the game even not being 100%. So, you know, I take pride in that every day."

Machado has been the type of guy to try to play all 162 games in a MLB season. He has played in at least 150 games in eight out of his first 12 years in the league.

He has been successful despite the high usage rate. Machado is a six-time All-Star and has been in the MVP discussion multiple times.

There are not a lot of other players in the MLB who are trying to be consistently in the lineup quite like Manny Machado.

