Open in App
WFLA

Musk says Twitter has lost nearly 50 percent of ad revenue, struggling with a ‘heavy debt load’

By The HillMiranda Nazzaro,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5fEX_0nSKmFGf00

( The Hill ) – The financial woes for Twitter appear to be continuing as owner Elon Musk announced the platform is experiencing a nearly 50 percent drop in advertising revenue as it struggles with heavy debt load.

“We’re still negative cash flow, due to ~50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load. Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else,” Twitter owner Musk wrote in a tweet Saturday.

Florida student suspended by Twitter for account tracking Elon Musk’s jet moves to Threads – is DeSantis’ jet next?

Musk, who also serves as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, acquired Twitter last fall in a $44 billion deal. He served as the social media platform’s CEO before stepping down last month and serving as executive chair and chief technology officer.

Since taking over the company in October, the billionaire made a series of controversial choices, including mass layoffs , firing top executives and launching the Twitter Blue program , which requires users to pay a monthly subscription for the verification check. Musk also pulled back on various content moderation measures, reinstating previously suspended accounts like that of former President Trump , while limiting how many tweets users can read in a day.

He tried to reassure advertisers concerned about these choices, telling the BBC in April the platform is “roughly breaking even,” after his tumultuous takeover. Musk told BBC most of the advertisers had returned following their exodus, BBC reported.

In May , Musk hired new CEO, Linda Yaccarino , a former head of advertising for NBCUniversal, who he said would focus on mostly business operations including product design and new technology.

VIDEO: Country star Jason Aldean ends concert early after suffering heat stroke mid-performance

The news comes days after Matthew Price, CEO of Cloudflare, a web security firm, announced Twitter’s traffic has plunged since Musk purchased the social media platform.

Earlier this month, Meta launched a new text-based platform that directly rivals Twitter. The platform reached 100 million downloads within the first week of its release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
3 suitcases with human remains found in Florida waterway, police say
Delray Beach, FL1 day ago
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $820 million; 8 players win $1 million prize
Tampa, FL1 day ago
‘I’d be scared to drive’: Witness recounts I-75 crash involving Florida Highway Patrol troopers
Weeki Wachee, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped 13-year-old girl
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old girl who vanished from Jacksonville in January
Jacksonville, FL3 hours ago
Neighbors confused, feel misled after search for Carlee Russell
Hoover, AL2 days ago
Storms increase, stays hot and oppressively humid
Tampa, FL20 hours ago
70s-era car found in Tarpon Canal during search for missing woman, group says
Pompano Beach, FL2 hours ago
13-foot, boat-chasing gator torments fishermen, officials say
Daphne, AL2 days ago
Wimauma teen to compete in American Ninja Warrior
Wimauma, FL22 hours ago
Zoo makes ‘surprise’ discovery after unexpected gorilla birth
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Florida man wins $1M from Publix lottery ticket
Wilton Manors, FL2 days ago
Is this California’s $1 billion Powerball winner?
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Woman says she was fired after trying to stop shoplifters
Rincon, GA2 hours ago
Your paycheck could clear faster with federal government’s new instant payment system
Tampa, FL1 day ago
‘Force multiplier’: We Are The Essentials, police work to find missing Auburndale woman
Auburndale, FL2 days ago
Burger King worker allegedly served customers fries from the trash, police say
Union, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy