Northampton County Flooding | PHOTOS

George Cooper looks around see what damage was done to his home which received damage from flooding Sunday, July 16, 2023, along Little Creek Road, in Lower Mt. Bethel Township. Residents along Little Creek Road had several feet of water pass through their home causing major damage. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Residents had to deal with massive flooding Sunday, July 16, 2023, Northampton County. The county was hit with “severe” flash flooding with significant amount of damage to parts of the county.