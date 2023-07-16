Open in App
The Morning Call

Northampton County Flooding | PHOTOS

By Rick Kintzel, The Morning Call,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ciaDp_0nSKkRgZ00
George Cooper looks around see what damage was done to his home which received damage from flooding Sunday, July 16, 2023, along Little Creek Road, in Lower Mt. Bethel Township. Residents along Little Creek Road had several feet of water pass through their home causing major damage. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Residents had to deal with massive flooding Sunday, July 16, 2023, Northampton County. The county was hit with “severe” flash flooding with significant amount of damage to parts of the county.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crews repairing ‘depression’ near Amazon warehouse in Palmer Township
Palmer Township, PA3 days ago
Portion of Pennsylvania city will be underwater in 2050, interactive map shows
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
North Carolina Man Sentenced for Dealing Drugs in Trenton Area
Trenton, NJ3 days ago
Berks County insurance agent charged with writing fraudulent policies
Kutztown, PA4 days ago
Summer at LaFarm
Easton, PA2 days ago
Uncovered: Shocking Truth Behind Pennsylvania Candy Factory Explosion - Gas Leak Scandal Revealed
West Reading, PA4 days ago
Police: Warren County man arrested on drug, assault charges after crash, foot chase in Mount Olive Twp.
Mount Olive Township, NJ3 days ago
Pizza delivery driver on 1st day on the job shoots 2 men trying to rob him
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
White Teacher Accused of Sending Afro And White Paint to Mixed-Race Student; Lawsuit Filed by Family
Warren, NJ8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy