Lil Baby Cancels Several Dates of It’s Only Us Tour

On July 26, Lil Baby is scheduled to begin his It’s Only Us Tour in Houston, Texas. Joined by supporting acts The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Hunxho, and Gloss Up, Baby’s tour was meant to promote his most recent LP It’s Only Me, his third solo album released in October 2022. However, it appears that many who bought tickets for It’s Only Us shows will not get to see Baby and Co. live after all.

Earlier this week (July 13), fans noticed that many of the dates on the upcoming tour had been canceled, with the only explanation coming from Ticketmaster. “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” the site reads for the venues Baby no longer plans to visit.

Overall, of the 32 originally scheduled shows, eight of the dates have been canceled, which include shows in cities like Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Denver, and more. However, a day after these cancelations came to light, Baby posted a new tour schedule, which adds two new performances in Philadelphia on August 29 and New York City on August 30. Additionally, it appears The Kid LAROI will no longer be accompanying Baby on the road. Check out Baby’s post below.

These developments regarding the Atlanta rapper bewildered many fans, as an arena tour of this magnitude was meant to certify Baby as a superstar in hip-hop. But, for some industry experts, this result is not too surprising. When hearing the news, Recording Academy member and Senior Vice President of Operations for streaming platform Audiomack Brian Zisook tweeted why he believes Baby likely nixed a few shows because he had trouble filling seats in some arenas.

“The summer concert and festival market is saturated,” he said. “Artists are playing venues that are too large. Tickets are too expensive because Ticketmaster and promoters gotta get theirs. Disposable income from Covid has dried up. Few acts are worth seeing in arenas or stadiums.”

Later, Zisook also tweeted that he felt Baby’s team should be at fault for the sales shortcomings. “Selling hard tickets is f**king hard, man,” he wrote. “Agent should have steered him away from arenas or they should have added a co-headliner with a history of arena sales.”

