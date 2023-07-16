Biologists: Cougar that shut down Cannon Beach was likely hunting birds

A cougar that took up residence on Haystack Rock was likely hunting for birds and then stayed on the famed landmark, resulting in the closure of Cannon Beach on Sunday.

The big cat left the premises Sunday night, allowing for a Monday reopening of the recreation area in Cannon Beach.

State and federal biologists said they hadn't witnessed such behavior in the past.

“While the forested areas along the coast are prime habitat for cougars, it is unusual that a cougar made its way on to Haystack Rock,” Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist Paul Atwood said. “Their primary food source is deer, but they will also consume elk, other mammals and birds.”

The 235-foot island is abundant with seabirds and sea life in the summer, he noted.

Cannon Beach police said Monday morning that wildlife officials observed tracks from the cougar leading away from Haystack Rock. A game camera captured an image of the cougar leaving the rock last night, officials said.

"The Coast Guard just flew the area and did not see any signs that the Cougar was still on the rock," police said. "Please remain vigilant of your surroundings, cougars and bears appear to be getting more comfortable in town."

Haystack Rock a wildlife paradise

Haystack Rock is protected as part of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). The area on the rock above high tide is closed to all public use to protect nesting and roosting seabirds, which includes tufted puffins, common murres, pigeon guillemot and black oystercatcher.

“It’s one of the best places on the entire West Coast to see tufted puffins in the wild and this opportunity attracts tens of thousands of visitors. The rock itself sees more than 350,000 visitors annually,” said Dawn Harris, visitor services manager for Oregon Islands NWR.

The tidepools surrounding the rock are managed as a marine garden. Volunteers are onsite during daily low tides in the spring and summer to "share the wonders of the rock and its marine life with visitors," a news release said.

Cougar populations growing statewide

Cougar populations have been growing across Oregon — up to an estimated 6,000 animals statewide. Previous estimates from ODFW put their numbers around 6,500 to 7,000.

Cougars were almost driven to extinction in the early 20th Century, and numbers were as low as 200 by the 1960s.

In 1967 cougars were declared a “game animal” and subject to regulation by state officials. Bag limits were established for hunting cougars, which allowed their numbers to rebound to around 2,000 animals by 1987, according to ODFW.

As their numbers have grown, cougars are apparently migrating from denser population strongholds in other areas of the state and seek out new habitat, state biologists said. Their primary prey are black-tailed deer, and recent research with fecal DNA shows higher densities than previously thought in the Coast Range. Even so, cougars will pursue smaller prey like rabbits, small rodents—or in this case, birds, officials said.

In a separate incident earlier this summer, a cougar was spotted at Nehalem Bay State Park, about 16 miles south of Cannon Beach. OPRD closed the Loop Trail on July 13 after several people reported sightings. There also were sightings two other nights in the park. It is not the same cougar that was seen at Haystack Rock.

"(Oregon state parks) is working with ODFW on next steps for safety. The park will share updates when they are available and reopen the trail when it is safe to do so," a news release said.

Cougars are normally elusive and wary of humans, officials said, and will retreat if given the opportunity so leave the animal a way to escape. In 2018, a woman was attacked and killed by a cougar while hiking in Mount Hood National Forest. It was called the first fatal attack on a human in modern history at the time, according to wildlife officials. However, there have been a scattered number of attacks on mountain bikers by cougars.

Officials said If you encounter a cougar, follow these safety tips:

• Stay calm and do not run away. Running can trigger a chase response in cougars, which could lead to an attack.

• Raise your voice and speak firmly.

• Maintain direct eye contact.

• Pick up children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar.

• Back away slowly.

• If the cougar displays aggressive behavior or does not leave, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands.

• In the unlikely event of an attack, fight back with rocks, sticks, bear or pepper spray, tools or any items available.

