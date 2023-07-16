Lily James Suits Up in Navy Blazer, Ralph Lauren Stripes and White Mules at Wimbeldon 2023

Lily James was sharply suited for the Wimbledon Championships this summer.

On Sunday, James arrived to the Ralph Lauren Suite within the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, wearing a breezy daytime outfit. For the occasion, the “Downton Abbey” actress was suited in a white silk Polo Ralph Lauren shirt and matching trousers, each printed with split black vertical stripes. The matching set was nonchalantly layered beneath a navy blazer with double-breasted gold buttons, bringing James’ relaxed attire a formal flair.

Lily James arrives at the Ralph Lauren Suite on day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 16, 2023. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

James’ outfit was complemented with several delicate gold and diamond pendant necklaces, as well as thin layered gold huggie earrings. The “Cinderella” star also elevated her suiting attire with an $890 Midi Mayfair handbag by Aspinal of London, featuring a top-handle silhouette crafted from woven ivory and navy blue leather.

Lily James arrives at the Ralph Lauren Suite on day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 16, 2023. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

When it came to shoes, James slipped on a pair of white mules to finish her outfit. The “Rebecca” actress’ style featured smooth, glossy patent leather uppers with faintly rounded squared soles, topped by wide front straps. James’ set was finished with thick flared heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, providing her with a modern height boost that also gave her outfit a breezy base to beat the summer heat.

A closer look at James’ mules. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

The Wimbledon Championships is an annual tennis tournament held in London, England, where international players compete in matches for awards and prize money. This year’s event features a wide range of top athletes, including Noavk Djokovic, Caros Alcaraz, Venus Williams and Iga Swiatek. The 2023 occasion has also hosted an array of star guests, including the royal family , Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield and Lily James.

