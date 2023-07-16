Deputy fighting for his life after being struck by driver at Freedom Fest

A 26-year-old sheriff's deputy is fighting for his life after being struck by a teenage driver while he was directing traffic at a music festival in central Minnesota on Saturday night.

Brady Pundsack, a Morrison County deputy, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital after he was struck by a 17-year-old driving a Ford Edge on Hwy. 25 at Freedom Fest near Pierz around 11:30 p.m.

"At this time, we are asking the public to keep the Deputy, family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers," Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said in a statement posted online Sunday."In times like this we are reminded of the risks that our law enforcement officers take each day to protect and serve our communities."

According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Pundsack was sworn in as a deputy in 2020.

"We would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the officer and his family that was involved in the accident last night. We are all praying for him," a message reads on the Pierz Freedom Fest Facebook page.

Freedom Fest is held annually just south of Pierz, and this year featured country headliners Kip Moore and Jo Dee Messina.