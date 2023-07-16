Open in App
TMJ4 News

Milwaukee hotel & bar evacuated after carbon dioxide spill

By Jay Sirkin,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cUOS_0nSKdynT00

Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) responded to a hazmat situation at the bar inside the BrewHouse Inn & Suites.

According to MFD, they received a report at 12:41 p.m. at 1203 N. 10th street, after the bar owner noticed high elevated levels of carbon dioxide inside the building.

Crews worked to ventilate the building, to remove the gas from the basement.

According to Battalion Chief, Ron Firnrohr, a vendor that was supplying the carbon dioxide, felt they offloaded an unusually large amount of product.

Upon investigation with the hotel restaurant management, they discovered that the pipe the vendor was delivering the product to had been cut off, leading all the product to enter the basement.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 5:00 p.m., three hours later after determining there was no longer a hazard to life or the property inside or outside.

No injuries have been reported.

