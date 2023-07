2 hurt in Mendota Heights crash 00:21

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. – A crash was caught on camera Sunday in the east metro.

MnDOT cameras captured a pickup going through a red light and hitting an SUV at the intersection of highways 55 and 13 in Mendota Heights. Cameras also show someone from both vehicles taken away by ambulance.

Troopers say a driver in one vehicle and passenger from the other were taken to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.