Open in App
WGN News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Rainbow PUSH Coalition convention

By Andrew SmithAndrea Medina,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1orZpK_0nSKcx1N00

CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris was in Chicago on Sunday to speak at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Convention and Concert.

This comes as Rev. Jesse Jackson announced he is stepping down from the Chicago-based civil rights group he founded more than 50 years ago.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group he founded in 1971

The coalition also welcomed its next leader, Dallas-based Rev. Frederick Haynes.

“The Rev. Jesse Lewis Jackson Sr., I stand here on his shoulders because no one with sense would try to stand in his shoes,” Haynes said. “His shoes are so large. They’ve taken us so far.”

Hundreds filled the pews at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn for the convention.

As Haynes takes over the coalition, Black activists, lawmakers and clergy paid tribute to the work and vision of Jackson.

“Someone who deeply believes in the promise of our country,” Harris said. “A fighter for freedom and human rights for all people. It is my joy to congratulate Rev. Dr. Freddy Haynes. I’ve known him and worked with him for over 20 years.”

As the coalition celebrates the transfer of leadership, Jackson is making it clear where he stands with his decision to stop down.

“I’m not retiring, I’m pivoting how to fight for social justice,” he said.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, President Joe Biden praised Jackson for his work.

“Throughout our decades of friendship and partnership, I’ve seen how Reverend Jackson has helped lead our nation forward through tumult and triumph,” the statement in part read. “Whether on the campaign trail, on the march for equality, or in the room advocating for what is right and just, I’ve seen him as history will remember him: a man of God and of the people; determined, strategic, and unafraid of the work to redeem the soul of our nation.”

Biden said he and First Lady Jill Biden look forward to working with the next leaders of the coalition.

“Jill and I are grateful to Reverend Jackson for his lifetime of dedicated service and extend our appreciation to the entire Jackson family,” the statement read. “We look forward to working with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition as he hands the torch to the next generation of leadership, just as we will continue to cherish the counsel and wisdom that we draw from him.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance Tour’ arrives to Chicago this weekend
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Paul Lisnek on Trump trial date, Jan. 6 target letter and SAFE-T Act
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Person struck, killed by driver in Deerfield
Deerfield, IL4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
First Lady Jill Biden arrives on island
Nantucket, MA21 hours ago
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in California
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
1 soldier killed, 5 injured in non-combat crash at Fort Bliss
Fort Bliss, TX1 day ago
Family’s TikTok video of ‘unsanitary’ conditions at Myrtle Beach hotel goes viral
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
Big Mac, big bucks: Photo of McDonald’s prices at Connecticut restaurant go viral on Twitter
Darien, CT3 days ago
Teen Mom Awarded $225,000 After County Falsely Accuses Her of Being an Unfit Parent
San Diego, CA25 days ago
When is the best time to plant pumpkins?
Chicago, IL1 day ago
2-year-old boy dies from brain-eating amoeba in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Sunday will be a pretty good day to get outdoors
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Teenager dies after car crash at sandwich shop in Hinsdale
Hinsdale, IL2 days ago
Texas barbecue restaurant changes controversial tipping policy for employees after online backlash
Buda, TX2 days ago
Magnificent Mile pop-up shop aims to give back to Ukraine
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Woman’s lawsuit against California restaurant claims dish was too spicy, ‘unfit for human consumption’
Los Gatos, CA3 days ago
Camp provides Chicago kids refuge from violence, stress
Chicago, IL1 day ago
PetCon 2023 comes to Chicago, showcasing most famous pets in the world
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy