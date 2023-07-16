Open in App
247Sports

Texas A&M football: Jersey numbers revealed for new Aggie freshmen, transfers

By Carter Karels,

7 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local College Station, TX newsLocal College Station, TX
Why Texas A&M is all over the place in 2023 pre season rankings
College Station, TX3 hours ago
Texas A&M fans should prepare themselves for a faster tempo under Bobby Petrino
College Station, TX7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy