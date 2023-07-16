Open in App
Steph Curry wins golf championship, Patrick Mahomes performs horribly

By Andrew Buller-Russ,

6 days ago

On Saturday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry wowed the sports community despite the NBA being in the midst of its offseason. When it’s not his day off, Curry can usually be found sinking long-distance shots from ridiculous range. That’s exactly what he did yesterday, too, only it was on the golf course with a 152-yard hole-in-one .

That effort continued into Sunday at the American Century Golf Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. While Curry couldn’t make lightning strike twice by getting another hole-in-one, he did manage to win the golf championship with another day of stellar play.

In doing so, Curry became just the second basketball player to ever win the American Century Championship with Vinny Del Negro winning in 2021.

Here’s the latest walk-off game-winning shot of Curry’s career.

We know you’re all also curious about how Kansas City Chiefs MVP QB Patrick Mahomes performed since he was also participating in the tournament. Let’s just say Curry earned some bragging rights over his fellow superstar athlete on Sunday.

Mahomes finished 62nd in the field, with a score of -5. Not exactly a Super Bowl effort for the new star from Netflix’s Quarterback series.

