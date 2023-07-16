Open in App
News 12

Officials: Body of missing swimmer from Paterson recovered from Delaware River

By Bob Doda,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WXhN_0nSKcPCn00

The body of a missing swimmer from Paterson was recovered Sunday morning from the Delaware River, the National Park Service said.

News 12 reported earlier this week that Jose Martinez went swimming on Thursday evening with three other people and was seen struggling in a current before disappearing under the water.

Crews arrived at the scene around 8 p.m. Thursday in the Karamac section of the Delaware River, which is on the New Jersey side.

Crews say they were told Martinez and three others were attempting to swim from the shoreline to the bridge abutments. Those three other swimmers were able to be rescued.

National Park Service rangers had searched for days by boat and on foot for Martinez.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of this young man following this tragic incident,” said Dustin Gunderson, the Search and Rescue Team leader in prepared remarks. “While our crews always hold out hope for a rescue during these incidents, it is also important to search teams to be able to bring the bodies of deceased loved ones back to their families as quicky as possible. We are glad that we could do that today.”

MORE: Authorities: Paterson 19-year-old missing following swim in Delaware River in Warren County

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Delaware State newsLocal Delaware State
Drownings prompt warnings of need for water safety
Cedar Grove, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Explosion rocks New Jersey apartment building, leaving 6 injured, 31 displaced
Newark, NJ22 hours ago
Child, 4, drowns at residence in Woodcliff Lake
Woodcliff Lake, NJ8 hours ago
Six people injured after building collapses in New Jersey
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Explosion tears apart Newark 2-story building; 5 people sent to hospital
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Accused Roselle Double Murderer Extradited to New Jersey
Roselle, NJ1 day ago
Authorities: 6 hurt, multiple people displaced following roof collapse at Newark apartment complex
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Police: Edison man missing for nearly a week found safe
Edison, NJ1 day ago
Jersey Proud: Smokey Bear paintings on display throughout the Garden State
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Firefighters quell 3-alarm blaze at Newark auto body shop
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Prisoner escapes Westchester Department of Correction custody at Yonkers hospital
Yonkers, NY2 hours ago
Remains found in woods may be missing N.J. woman, police say
Wayne, NJ2 days ago
Prisoner escapes custody at St. Joseph’s Medical Center
Yonkers, NY7 hours ago
Headlines: FBI raid at Blue Hill Plaza in Pearl River, victim in fatal Beacon embankment fall ID’d, suspect wanted for stealing money in Pine Plains
Pearl River, NY2 days ago
Staten Island sues MTA over congestion tolling
Staten Island, NY4 hours ago
Newark police seek public's help searching for missing man with dementia
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Piermont Fire Department conducts simulated boat accident drill
Piermont, NY1 day ago
Prosecutor: Man fatally shot outside Newark club
Newark, NJ11 hours ago
Gilgo murders: Backhoe begins digging in suspect Rex Heuermann’s backyard
Massapequa Park, NY5 hours ago
Essex County Man Arrested for Bank Robbery
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Wayne Police Discover Human Remains in Search for Missing Woman
Wayne, NJ2 days ago
Police: Port Washington man accused of exposing himself to minors
Port Washington, NY6 hours ago
Gilgo murders: K9, ground-penetrating radar seen at suspect Heuermann’s home
Massapequa Park, NY5 hours ago
Police: 3 men injured in shooting on Bruckner Boulevard; suspect at large
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Sharp-Eyed Leonia Officer Nabs Jersey City Pair With Loaded Guns
Jersey City, NJ11 hours ago
Italian Heritage Festival honors White Plains’ first female DPW commissioner
White Plains, NY1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy