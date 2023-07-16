Officials: Body of missing swimmer from Paterson recovered from Delaware River

The body of a missing swimmer from Paterson was recovered Sunday morning from the Delaware River, the National Park Service said.

News 12 reported earlier this week that Jose Martinez went swimming on Thursday evening with three other people and was seen struggling in a current before disappearing under the water.

Crews arrived at the scene around 8 p.m. Thursday in the Karamac section of the Delaware River, which is on the New Jersey side.

Crews say they were told Martinez and three others were attempting to swim from the shoreline to the bridge abutments. Those three other swimmers were able to be rescued.

National Park Service rangers had searched for days by boat and on foot for Martinez.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of this young man following this tragic incident,” said Dustin Gunderson, the Search and Rescue Team leader in prepared remarks. “While our crews always hold out hope for a rescue during these incidents, it is also important to search teams to be able to bring the bodies of deceased loved ones back to their families as quicky as possible. We are glad that we could do that today.”

