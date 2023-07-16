Texas family travels to New York for life-changing autism treatment

A family from Texas is spending two weeks in New York to give their son who has autism therapy they say isn't available near them.

The therapy that 10-year-old James DePauw will receive is all in thanks to a local nonprofit.

James DePauw was diagnosed with non-verbal autism. His mother, Laurie DePauw, describes her son as a “sweet, loving little boy.”

"Children that have these disabilities can engage in unusual behaviors or behaviors that aren't entirely helpful. It's a lot of having to keep close supervision from the child," Laurie DePauw said.

The two-week intensive therapy program at The Melillo Center for Developing Minds is being paid for by Watermark for Kids, a national nonprofit associated with Watermark Retirement Communities.

The therapy involves brain development and stimulation, a therapy Laurie DePauw says isn't available close to their family and will consist of 20 sessions.

"We will say victory achieved when we see James able to successfully independently function and communicate,” she said.