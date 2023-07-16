Aiken County Recreation Center hosts third annual Joe Jackson School Supply Giveaway

The community came together Sunday afternoon to provide school supplies to students at the Joe Jackson School Supply Giveaway.

Joe Jackson, who the event is named for, passed away from COVID-19 in 2021. He had a heart for providing for children.

“This was his thing,” said his wife, Kathy Jackson. “Making sure kids had what they needed for school.”

Supplies like bookbags, notebook paper and writing utensils were available to be taken as needed.

The recreation center pool was also opened up to attendees for free, and refreshments were provided. Students were able to receive free hair cuts and nail-polishing while at the giveaway.

The event was supported by the Buffalo Soldiers of Augusta, Georgia; the Serenity Charity Club; The Greek Masonic Lodge; SRP Federal Credit Union; and Simmons Funeral Home in Williston.

“We’re just so blessed,” said Kathy about the amount of support that the event has received. She noted that there was a “tremendous” amount of donations, a large portion of which were anonymous.

Kathy said that it was always important to her late husband to “help parents out, because not everybody can do so.”

This is the third year the event has been held, and organizers expect it to continue annually.

The event was held at the Aiken County Recreation Center, located at 917 Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville.