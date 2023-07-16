Jersey Shore fans in shock after Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi pose with their ‘mini-me’ daughters

JERSEY Shore fans have been left stunned after Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi posed with their mini-me daughters.

Nicole, 35, posted the photos from the Jersey Shore stars' Summer pool day to her Instagram account on Saturday.

The post, captioned: "Twinning all day," showed Nicole, Jenni, 37, Nicole's daughter Giovanna, eight, and Jenni's daughter Meilani, nine, standing together.

Each of the MTV stars' daughters looked like their mother's doppelgangers as they posed for the photo.

Nicole donned a pineapple-print swimsuit and a camo-print baseball cap for the pool day while her daughter sported a pink bathing suit.

Jenni kept it simple in a bright pink one-piece as Meliani wore a bold long-sleeved, floral print swimsuit.

Another snapshot included in the social media post showed Meilani and Giovanna giving the camera peace signs as they dried off their hair.

The third photo and final photo in the post featured the two girls relaxing side-by-side in the pool together.

In the comment section, one person wrote: "You guys made exact replicas of yourselves."

Another fan commented: "Literally mini Snooki & jwow."

"It's literally copy-paste," added a third.

While a fourth commenter stated: "I can only imagine 20 years from now these two being on a jersey shore reboot: fist-pumping minis."

OH WOW!

Last week, fans found Jenni unrecognizable in resurfaced photos after the TV personality shocked fans after some throwback snaps were posted on social media.

On a popular Jersey Shore internet forum, a fan posted a carousel of sizzling pics of Jenni before her reality TV fame.

In the sexy MySpace snaps, the mom of two was seen wearing several tiny bikinis, short dresses, and other stunning selfies.

However, many fans noticed the reality star's appearance has changed over the years.

Fans flocked to the comment section to discuss the nostalgia - but many commented on how different she looked back then.

"She should have kept that version of her face," one Reddit fan stated.

"I wish she should’ve just left her face aloneeee i always wonder what the girls would look like now if they didn’t f**k with their faces," wrote another.

A third wrote: "How’s it possible she knew how hot she was but at the same time the way she didn’t and thought she needed/wanted all this work to 'look better.' She was EVERYTHING here."

A fourth said: "She did go [a] little overboard with her touch ups but that was her decision. She is so beautiful with her natural look tho! My opinion!"

"She’s had too much work done on her face, she doesn’t look the same anymore," a fifth admitted.

SHAKE OFF THE HATERS

Recently, Snooki hit back at a fan who took a shady shot at her parenting choices on Twitter.

Even though the tweet was deleted by the original tweeter, Snooki's in-depth clap-back to the critic still stands on the social media platform.

The initial tweet probably questioned how Nicole and one of her co-stars behaved as mothers since Nicole defended how they acted on vacation in her follow-up tweet.

"You’re an idiot. We are fabulous mothers. We go on vacations 3-4 days to make episodes," the MTV personality said in her response.

"Of course we are gonna drink and enjoy ourselves. Kindly f**k off Chandler."

Many fans on Twitter were in Snooki's corner, supporting the way she handled the hater's attack on her as a mom of three.

"These people are only jealous haters. I love you Snooki and the whole Jersey Shore gang I have been watching from day one and still watch every single episode. Love you all," one fan shared.

Another added: "I love you Snooki and you're amazing mom...tell your haters to kick rocks and get stepping okay."

A third fan declared: "Haters gonna hate but mommas got work! Like the rest of us do! Keep up the good work @snookie."

