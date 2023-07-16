Open in App
Little relief from the heat in the forecast

By Cody Nickel,

6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After some brief showers this morning, we are seeing temperatures climb into the 90s again with triple digit heat index values this afternoon. The heat will continue to be the big story and focal point of the upcoming forecast.

Just a few stray showers and storms this evening and those will wane as we lose daytime heating. For the start of the week, rainfall chances are very negligible with temperatures in the upper 90s under sunny skies. Heat Advisories will likely be issued for the upcoming heat as a dome of heat builds in from the west right over the southeast.

A few showers and/or storms move back into the forecast by Thursday and Friday whilst temperatures remain quite hot in the mid to upper 90s.

A cool front tries to enter the region for the upcoming weekend, likely signaling some relief from the oppressive heat. Isolated showers and storms will be possible along the front as temperatures return closer to seasonal averages.

