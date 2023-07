UPDATE: Dustin Vrokie is in custody

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a man walked away from the Eastern Ohio Correctional Facility in Wintersville Sunday night.

Dustin Shane Crokie was being held at the Eastern Ohio Correctional Facility on Belmont County domestic charges.

Crokie is 5’11 and weighs 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials say to call 911 if you see him.

