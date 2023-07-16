Commissioning failure: Adams’ appointments aren’t making NYC safer

Why she departed says a lot about Adams: Though he chose her, he wouldn’t let her do her job.
The most serious allegation is that when Sewell tried to discipline an underling, chief of department Jeffrey Maddrey , for attempting to erase a gun-related arrest of a retired cop, Adams interfered, asking her to let Maddrey off.
Adams’ willingness to tolerate this low-grade corruption sends a terrible signal to honest officers and to the city — and harms the public support police need to ensure safety.
When the state and city legalized e-bikes in 2020, for the benefit of food-delivery apps, neither Albany nor City Hall offered ideas on how they’d keep shoddy, poorly maintained, imported no-name batteries from exploding in or near crowded apartments.
The fire department could prevent some carnage by announcing that commercial e-bike batteries — made of a classic volatile, hazardous, combustible material — should not be stored in or near residences.
Just because such an edict would be difficult to enforce doesn’t mean it wouldn’t save lives: It would give landlords and family members leverage to forbid e-bikes.
Instead, Laura Kavanagh, Adams’ handpicked fire commissioner, has dithered.
Kavanagh was always a weaker pick than Sewell; a nonprofit manager and PR expert, she had no firefighting experience and had never managed a big organization.
Nevertheless, she could have acquitted herself by leading on the biggest public-safety challenge facing the department in decades — and hasn’t.
