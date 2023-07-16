State Fair’s Big Wheel Bash set for July 22

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVDN) — The State Fair of West Virginia’s Second Annual Big Wheel Bash, a fundraiser for its endowment and scholarship funds, will take place on Saturday, July 22, from 6 – 10 PM. This event will be held in the State Fair’s Artisans Barn and includes a local farm-to-table dinner, beverages, a live band, and benefit auction.

“Our inaugural event in 2022 raised over $20,000 for the State Fair Endowment, which was an amazing accomplishment,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “What better way to celebrate this great cause than with amazing food, music, and fun.”

This year’s auction items include: a lifetime pass to the State Fair, concert tickets to Lainey Wilson and HARDY, family photo session at the fair, and more! Music is provided by Blair’s West.

We hope you will join the 2023 State Fair Big Wheel Bash Sponsors who are committed to raising funds for the endowment and scholarship funds including: Title sponsor American Beer/the Runyon Family, the WV Lottery, Douglas A. Bicksler CPA, Longview Eye Care Center, Warren’s Auction and Real Estate, People’s Bank, The Bank of Monroe, Knight Henderson Insurance Agency LLC, Tommy Garten and Charlie Long – GLA, Truist Bank, Mark and Cindy Bowe – Barnwood Living, Gillespie’s Flowers and Productions, Frank and Marlene Jolliffe Family, Farm Credit, the Greenbrier Resort, Brick House Antiques – Wilson Properties, Rick, Ann, and Jenny McClung, Samme Gee, Greenbrier Chevrolet, Marilyn Carpenter, Swift Level Fine Meats, Marilyn Cooper, Probe American Odor Control, Vance Family, Gayle Mason CPA, First Citizen’s Bank, ETIX, Aviagen, Kye And Ann Fort.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at the State Fair Box office or by visiting https://statefairofwv.com/big- wheel-bash .

In 2006, the State Fair of West Virginia created an endowment fund to ensure long-term support of three key initiatives: scholarships for West Virginia students, youth educational enrichment programs, and competitive agricultural exhibit premiums.

Currently, the State Fair Endowment Fund along with key corporate sponsors and individuals supports a scholarship program which provides five, 4-year scholarships annually at $1,000 per year. Every year these awards are made, the endowment commits $20,000 and well over a half million dollars has been given to WV students since its inception.

