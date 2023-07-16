Open in App
Leaders of new flag football league in Robertson County hope to mentor kids

By Hannah McDonald,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkXot_0nSKXDJu00

Through a partnership with the NFL, Robertson County now has a co-ed flag football league.

In the county just north of Nashville, there are a limited number of leagues for kids in what's becoming a rapidly growing community for families. In more ways than one, organizers of the non-profit hope the new flag football league is a game changer.

On Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, the league hosted a free camp to get the word out about the non-contact football league, especially to at-risk kids.

"Kids that are in the juvenile justice system, kids returning to schools, just troubled kids who might be having a hard home life or issues going on," Randall "Pierre" Alexander, the president of the league, said.

League organizers include active community members, one of which is a youth services officer.

The volunteers are passionate about coaching the kids to play well and live well.

"We're going to take them and move them through this program where they get tutoring... maybe mental therapy. If [at home] they maybe need a bill paid, we'll do that stuff and some job placement stuff too," Alexander said.

The season starts August 26th. Kids ages 5 to 17 years old can register online for the co-ed league . As of mid-July, around 130 kids are signed up.

