Open in App
Mediaite

‘BLOWOUT’: Trump Gloats Over Beating ‘DeSanctimonious’ and ‘Sloppy Chris Christie’ Getting ‘Big Fat ZERO’ in TPUSA Straw Poll

By Caleb Howe,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XjYDa_0nSKX76n00

At the Turning Point Action conference at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, ex-president Donald Trump won the straw poll, beating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the other 2024 GOP candidates by a wide margin and bragging about the obviously expected result in a Truth Social post.

Charlie Kirk announced the results from the stage Sunday afternoon, highlighting the fact that Vivek Ramaswamy took second, rather than DeSantis, Nikki Haley , Mike Pence , Chris Christie , or one of the other more prominent candidates.

Trump gloated in a Truth Social post about the result that was never in doubt at the mostly MAGA conference where candidates like Asa Hutchinson were roundly booed .

“Just heard that I (WE!) won the big Turning Point Straw Poll in a BLOWOUT, getting 85.7% of the Vote,” wrote Trump. “Ron DeSantimonious came in a solid 3rd with 4.3%, Vivek got 2%, and Sloppy Chris Christie, as usual, got a big, fat, ZERO!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhNmh_0nSKX76n00

The numbers don’t appear to be correct, with Kirk saying on the stage that Ramaswamy came in second in the presidential preference poll and third in the vice presidential preference.

DeSantis did not speak at the TPUSA event . Chris Christie did, getting into a fight with Tucker Carlson over U.S. support for Ukraine.

The post ‘BLOWOUT’: Trump Gloats Over Beating ‘DeSanctimonious’ and ‘Sloppy Chris Christie’ Getting ‘Big Fat ZERO’ in TPUSA Straw Poll first appeared on Mediaite .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Donald Trump Kisses 'Loser' Kari Lake at NJ Golf Club as People Wonder If She's the 'Next Melania': Watch
Bedminster Township, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trump Coming To Louisiana For Fundraiser Next Week
Metairie, LA2 days ago
Good news for Trump: Jurors at his classified documents trial will come from counties that overwhelmingly voted for him in 2020
Fort Pierce, FL2 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN10 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy