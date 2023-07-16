4-star WR and major Oregon Ducks target cuts list down to five schools

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but the Oregon Ducks are still standing among the remaining schools left battling it out for 4-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan.

On Sunday afternoon, McClellan announced that he was down to five schools, including the Ducks alongside the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, and Missouri. It has long been thought that McClellan would end up as a Buckeye, with the latest predictions for him to commit to Ohio State coming on 247Sports back in April of this year. The Buckeyes also have an overwhelming lead according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine as well.

According to 247Sports, McClellan is rated as the No. 17 WR and No. 91 overall player in the 2024 class. If he ended up choosing Oregon, he would join Jordan Anderson, Dillon Gresham, and Jack Ressler in the WR room.

