4-star WR and major Oregon Ducks target cuts list down to five schools

By Zachary Neel,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmEPO_0nSKWwhs00

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but the Oregon Ducks are still standing among the remaining schools left battling it out for 4-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan.

On Sunday afternoon, McClellan announced that he was down to five schools, including the Ducks alongside the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, and Missouri. It has long been thought that McClellan would end up as a Buckeye, with the latest predictions for him to commit to Ohio State coming on 247Sports back in April of this year. The Buckeyes also have an overwhelming lead according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine as well.

According to 247Sports, McClellan is rated as the No. 17 WR and No. 91 overall player in the 2024 class. If he ended up choosing Oregon, he would join Jordan Anderson, Dillon Gresham, and Jack Ressler in the WR room.

Bol Bol is headed for the desert on a one-year deal with the Suns

How secure is Dan Lanning's job in his second year as coach at Oregon

Ranking the Oregon Ducks biggest non-conference football rivals

