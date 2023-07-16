Emily Blunt Stuns In An Intricate Alexander McQueen Fringe Dress At The ‘Oppenheimer’ Premiere

Splash News

Emily Blunt turned heads at the Oppenheimer red carpet premiere in London while donning a breathtaking, shimmering Alexander McQueen gown. The black-and-silver dress featured an eye-catching, plunging neckline, curved, structured shoulder details, intricate floral accents and glittery, allover beading. Adding to the drama was a chest cutout and fringe hemline.

The 40-year-old Golden Globe winner accessorized her glistening get-up with black sandal heels from Manolo Blahnik and a silver clutch. She arrived to the red carpet earlier than planned and left before the screening to support SAG-AFTRA members on strike .

Emily Blunt Wows In Cutout, Beaded And Fringe-Lined Alexander McQueen Gown

Blunt dazzled up her ensemble even more with the help of diamond rings and gleaming dangly earrings with captivating emeralds. The stylish mom of two wore her dirty blonde tresses in a half-up, half-down style with a deep, Old Hollywood-esque side part.

As for her makeup look , the Quiet Place alum went for a smokey silver eyeshadow, sky-high lashes and radiant blush on her high cheekbones. Blunt topped it all off with a coral pink pout.

The Devil Wears Prada actress was styled by Jessica Paster, and her Alexander McQueen number was designed by Sarah Burton. The striking piece is from the British label's fall 2023 collection.

The long-awaited, Christopher Nolan -directed biopic, Oppenheimer , releases into theaters on July 21, 2023. It stars Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss and Matt Damon as Leslie Groves.

The film will explore the titular American scientist's life and work, and ultimately, his role in developing the devastating atomic bomb. We can't wait to see Blunt in it, and what else she might wear on its press tour!