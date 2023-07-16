These 6 Exercises Will Melt Away Your Belly Fat, According To Trainers: Planks, Burpees, HIIT, And More

Shutterstock

Shedding belly fat is known to be one of the most challenging parts of weight loss. Losing weight is hard enough on its own, but your midsection can be very stubborn, and no matter what exercise or diet you try, it just won’t go away! Regardless how many crunches you do (an exercise that is dreaded), the challenge can be a frustrating cycle for many people. But there’s a reason for this: as we age, our hormone levels change as well. Hormones and fat in our midsection highly affect each other, resulting in not only a faster accumulation of belly fat but also making it the last fat to go after years of hard work at the gym.

In order to find out which exercises you should actually be doing to eliminate fat from your midsection , we spoke to Andrew White, a certified personal trainer for Garage Gym Pro . He shared with us the six exercises that are the most effective when it comes to melting away stomach fat. Read on to find out what they are!

1. High-Intensity Interval Training (HITT)

The first exercise White recommends for belly fat is HITT , a combination of high-intensity and low-intensity training exercises. "Sprint for 30 seconds and then walk for a minute. Repeat this cycle 10-20 times. This type of training is excellent for burning fat, and I personally love how it maximizes results in minimal time," he says.

2. Planks

This one exercise might be painful, but without pain, there is no gain. Although just a minute of planks might feel as if it's been an hour, this workout will definitely give you the results you're looking for if done right and consistently. White says, "To do a plank, start in a push-up position, then bend your elbows and rest your weight on your forearms. Your body should form a straight line from your head to your feet. Try to hold a plank for 30 seconds to a minute, and gradually increase your time as your strength improves. Aim to include 3 sets of planks in your routine. It is an incredibly effective exercise for core strengthening, and I have felt a significant difference in my abs' tightness since I started incorporating it." Noted!

3. Burpees

This one is a great exercise for your whole body; it can act as both a cardio and strength training exercise while fighting against abdominal fat. White explains to us how it's done. "Stand straight, then squat and place your hands on the ground. Kick back into a push-up position, do a push-up, then jump back into a squat and jump up. Try to do as many as you can in a minute, then rest for 30 seconds. Repeat this for 10 minutes. It's a tough, full-body exercise that I've found to ramp up my heart rate and burn a ton of calories."

4. Mountain Climbers

This exercise works on strengthening various parts of your body, such as the back, legs, and core. By doing this, you'll also reap the benefits of a strong core. "Start in a high plank position. Bring one knee up towards the chest, then quickly switch and bring the other knee up while extending the first one back out. Mountain climbers are intense and dynamic; I've found them to be great at shredding belly fat. Try to do as many as you can in a minute, then rest for 30 seconds. Repeat for 10 minutes," White states.

5. Russian Twists

This challenging exercise will allow your lower back and abdominal muscles to get toned and tightened. With the benefits of a strong core and slimmer waistline , there's no reason not to give this workout a try. White says, "Sit on your sit bones with your knees bent. Lean back slightly, keeping your back straight. Twist your torso to the right, then to the left to complete one rep. Start with 3 sets of 15 repetitions on each side. As you get stronger, increase the number of sets or add a dumbbell for extra resistance. Russian twists have helped me and my clients carve out a more defined midsection." Got it!

6. Jumping Rope

We've all practiced jumping rope as kids, seeing who could maintain their rhythym for the longest, but this beneficial physical activity can still be a part of your workout routine, especially for shedding belly fat. "It may seem simple, but it's a great fat-burning exercise. Aim for one minute of jumping followed by one minute of rest, and repeat for 10-20 minutes. I often use jumping rope as a warm-up or finisher for my workouts," White explains.

The Bottom Line

The fight against abdominal fat can be won with these six exercises; it simply takes some practice and consistency to eventually start seeing results. Whether it's planks, jump ropes, or burpees, these targeted workouts will speed up your heart rate, tone your abs, and trim your waistline. Of course, other lifestyle factors will play a role as well, such as diet and quality sleep, but arming yourself with these powerful exercises will help you take more control of your body!