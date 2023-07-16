Open in App
Fayetteville seeking feedback on Walker Park master plan

By Spencer Bailey,

6 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is looking for public input for the Walker Park master plan.

A release from the city says that the new master plan will be used to help guide park improvements scheduled to begin in 2024. These future improvements are partially funded with $2.4 million from the Park Improvement Bond approved by residents in 2019.

The city hosted a viewing and input meeting on Friday but says that those unable to attend the meeting have until July 31 to view and provide feedback on the plan.

To provide input on the Walker Park master plan click here .

