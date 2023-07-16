Open in App
The rain has come and gone… now what? More Heat

By Dan Dickens,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Eh9M_0nSKUoxi00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—High temperatures will likely be the talk of the town this week! Isn’t weather a common topic? As a warm front develops and moves northward across the area, strong southerly winds will follow, this resulting in high temperatures reaching into the triple-digits all this week! In fact, a heat advisory (orange color) and heat warning (purple color) have been issued for the counties seen below, in effect until Monday at 8pm. Likely, advisories and warnings will continue to be issued throughout much of the week!

Though the highs and lows will be above average for most of the week, we do have next weekend to look forward to as a weak frontal boundary may push into Texoma, allowing a brief reprieve from the triple digits and should bring us back down below or near average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d53XZ_0nSKUoxi00
