Firefighters stop blaze on Ochoco National Forest, traced to escaped campfire
By KTVZ news sources,
6 days ago
(Update: Adding photo, info)
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters on Sunday stopped at small size a wildfire on the Ochoco National Forest east of Prineville that was found to have started from an escaped campfire.
Crews responded Sunday morning to Incident 476 along Forest Service Road 42, about a mile northwest of the Lookout Mountain Trailhead.
Two engine crews, a prevention tech and an overhead team were called to the location. They stopped forward progression of the blaze, holding it to 2/10 of an acre. By mid-afternoon, the fire was 50% contained, officials said.
The fire's cause prompted officials to issue a reminder: "If you’re recreating somewhere campfires are still allowed, make sure your fire is DEAD out, meaning cold to the touch, before you head out."
