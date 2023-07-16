Firefighters stop blaze on Ochoco National Forest, traced to escaped campfire

C.O. Fire Management Service Escaped campfire caused wildfire on Ochoco National Forest on Sunday

Google Maps Location of Incident 476, wildfire on the Ochoco National Forest

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters on Sunday stopped at small size a wildfire on the Ochoco National Forest east of Prineville that was found to have started from an escaped campfire.

Crews responded Sunday morning to Incident 476 along Forest Service Road 42, about a mile northwest of the Lookout Mountain Trailhead.

Two engine crews, a prevention tech and an overhead team were called to the location. They stopped forward progression of the blaze, holding it to 2/10 of an acre. By mid-afternoon, the fire was 50% contained, officials said.

The fire's cause prompted officials to issue a reminder: "If you’re recreating somewhere campfires are still allowed, make sure your fire is DEAD out, meaning cold to the touch, before you head out."

Public use fire restrictions were implemented this weekend on Central Oregon public lands, except for specified exceptions.

