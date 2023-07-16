Open in App
KTVU FOX 2

CHP investigate fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 29 in Napa County

By Olivia Wynkoop,

6 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fairfield crash leaves four with minor to major injuries, fire department says
Fairfield, CA1 day ago
Man in Critical Condition After Vehicle Crash in Brentwood
Brentwood, CA1 day ago
Man struck on Berkeley freeway after sheriff's office chase
Berkeley, CA2 days ago
Person hit by train in Antioch
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Richmond-San Rafael Bridge reopens after standoff ends, person rescued
Richmond, CA2 days ago
Calls for Action After Another Fatal Car Crash
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Lanes blocked on Highway 101 due to crash
Healdsburg, CA3 days ago
Victim identified, 2 arrested in fatal 2022 Lower Haight shooting in SF
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
All EB lanes closed at I-580 on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; no estimated time of reopening, CHP says
San Rafael, CA1 day ago
Teen, man found dead from suspected fentanyl overdoses in north Sacramento
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
9-year-old boy dies after Highway 50 crash in Sacramento
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
2 people, including a juvenile, injured in Oakland double shooting
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Getting around the I-80 closure during 7-week period
Crockett, CA2 days ago
Man dies after Tenderloin shooting; suspect at large
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Body found along shoreline in Alameda, police say
Alameda, CA2 days ago
Richmond San Rafael Bridge Closure for man in mental health crisis causes massive traffic backup in Marin, SF and East Bay
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
New shooting on Highway 580 in Oakland shuts down lanes during morning commute
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Man shot and killed in San Francisco, police investigating
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
'I deserve everything that comes my way': Woman gets 15 years to life in Highway 58 collision killing recent retiree
San Ramon, CA2 days ago
Sacramento Police Department announces DUI checkpoint
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
People stuck on San Rafael bridge during standoff get creative with time
San Rafael, CA1 day ago
Raw video: sideshow lights up Oakland near airport
Oakland, CA2 hours ago
OPD helicopter follows stolen vehicle, leads to arrest, police say
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Placer County sheriff keeps details secret after accused killer's escape
Roseville, CA1 day ago
Lanes blocked on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Richmond, CA2 days ago
Toxic 'coke dust' reportedly released Saturday evening from Martinez Refining Company
Martinez, CA17 hours ago
Sacramento man arrested as suspect in Roseville hostage situation
Roseville, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy