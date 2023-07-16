Open in App
Newport Buzz

Passenger crash lands plane at Martha’s Vineyard Airport after pilot suffers medical emergency

By Christian Winthrop,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cb8yW_0nSKSeCs00

On Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 3:12 p.m. a Piper Meridian Turbo Prop 6 seat plane was reported to have crashed at the MVY Airport.

The male pilot, 80 years of age, was having a medical condition upon approach when the female passenger, 68, took over controls eventually landing the plane on its belly with no landing gear. The female had minor injuries and the male party was extricated from the plane and subsequently med-flighted to Boston for additional treatment.

The Massachusetts State Police and FAA are involved in the investigation. State police say both the man and woman are from Connecticut; their names have not been released.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
High Fire Danger In Oregon; Road Closures; Evacuation Warnings. Be Aware, Be Prepared!
Banks, OR6 days ago
Man, 79, Died from Asphyxiation During Beating at Somersworth Walmart: Autopsy
Somersworth, NH6 days ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK7 days ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA11 days ago
Colorado Appeals court upholds sentence for mom who killed her newborn
Highlands Ranch, CO9 days ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY14 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN10 days ago
Colorado appeals court upholds conviction of man responsible for 2018 dragging death
Aurora, CO16 days ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ12 days ago
The fastest-growing city in California is now mostly Asian
Dublin, CA15 days ago
Chicago Governor J.B. Pritzker Advocates for National Gun Ban, Sparking Controversy
Chicago, IL13 days ago
Final Resting Places: Famous Figures Buried in Georgia
Atlanta, GA13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy