Report: Pirates calling up another top prospect

By Zach Verdea,

6 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to call up number three prospect Endy Rodriguez to the big league club, according to multiple reports.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Gazette tweeted the news shortly before the Pirates posted a cryptic tweet indicating top pitching prospect Quinn Priester wasn’t the only one making his debut on Monday.

The Pirates twitter account added a hype video and another tweet confirming the promotion of Rodriguez in the hours after the original report.

In 67 games in Triple-A, Rodriguez hit .268 with a .356 on-base percentage, six home runs and 38 runs batted in.

In 2022 during split time in three levels on the minor leagues, he posted a .323 batting average with 25 home runs.

The catcher, who also plays outfield, just represented the Pirates organization during the MLB Futures All-Star Game in Seattle over All-Star Weekend.

The team is also expected to call up the number seven overall prospect in the organization, shortstop Liover Peguero.

The 22-year-old shortstop has a .260 batting average with 13 home runs and 21 stolen bases in Triple-A this season.

This makes five of the top 10 prospects in Pittsburgh getting called up this season after the three set for Monday, joining Henry Davis and Nick Gonzalez .

