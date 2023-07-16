Open in App
WKBN

Cavs advance to Summer League Championship after OT win

By Zach Verdea,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtA3V_0nSKSAvC00

LAS VEGAS, NV (WKBN) – The Cleveland trio of Isaiah Mobley, Emoni Bates and Sam Merrill fueled the Cavaliers to a 102-99 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets after combining for more than half of the team’s points.

The Cavs will now advance to the Summer League Championship game where they will face off against the Houston Rockets in a battle of the unbeatens.

Mobley, the older brother of Evan, led the team with a game-high 23 points while adding seven rebounds and five assists.

Bates also hit the 20-point mark after going 8-13 from the field and 4-5 from the three-point range. Merrill also made four three’s on his way to posting 19 points.

Five total Cavs were in double figures scoring after Craig Porter pitched in 12 points and Luke Travers added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Cleveland is now a perfect 5-0 during Summer League play in Las Vegas and have a chance to go undefeated and take the championship game on Monday night.

