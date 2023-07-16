Open in App
Guardians update health status of Shane Bieber

By Chad Krispinsky,

6 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (WKBN) – Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona told reporters that pitcher Shane Bieber will miss the next two weeks, but will not require surgery on his sore right forearm/elbow.

Bieber underwent an MRI on Saturday and met with doctors on Sunday in Texas. He is currently on the 15-day injured list.

He will not throw for the next two weeks and will be considered week-to-week as he works his way back.

The former Cy Young Award winner has been included in multiple trade rumors over the last several weeks, as the Aug. 1 Major League trade deadline draws near.

This season, Bieber has posted a record of 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA. In 117 innings of work, he has allowed 49 earned runs on 113 hits with 95 strikeouts.

