Astros Update Injury Status of Trio of Stars

Another day, another injury update for the Houston Astros as they prepare for their final game against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters, including MLB.com, that starting pitcher Framber Valdez, who started Saturday’s game and left in the seventh inning, was in a “good frame of mind,” but didn’t have an injury update. Baker termed Valdez’s injury a left calf cramp. Valdez told reporters that he felt a pull at one point in the game.

"I felt a little pull there when I threw that pitch to (Shohei) Ohtani, my left leg,” Valdez said. “I don't know if it was exhaustion or dehydration or what, but I felt like I pulled something there, something tight."

Valdez was making his first start since the All-Star Break. He was selected to the American League team but did not play after he was not selected as the starter. Valdez clarified after the break that Astros management made the decision that he would not play.

Valdez skipped a start in early July with an ankle injury.

Shortstop Jeremy Peña left Saturday’s game in the 10th inning with what he called a right hamstring cramp and told reporters he didn’t anticipate missing time.

But, the Astros held him out of the starting lineup of Sunday’s game with the Angels. Baker said that with a day off on Monday they wanted to give him two days off before Tuesday’s opener in Colorado.

Outfielder Yordan Alvarez continued to work out in Houston as he recovers from an illness that set back his injury rehab assignment, which was supposed to start on Friday at Triple-A Sugar Land . General manager Dana Brown said during the Astros' pregame radio show that Alvarez had a head cold and should go for his rehab in a couple of days.

"He's going to be back in a couple of days," Brown said. "We plan to get him out there and get back on track. Thank God it was only a head cold. He should be fine."

