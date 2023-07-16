Open in App
Jason Aldean leaves Conn. show after suffering heat stroke

By Karen Butler,

6 days ago

July 16 (UPI) -- Country music star Jason Aldean is thanking fans for support after he fell ill from heat stroke and had to leave the stage at his Saturday concert in Hartford, Conn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcVy6_0nSKRvvm00
Jason Aldean arrives on the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we'll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!" Aldean tweeted Sunday.

The Xfinity Theatre in Hartford also posted about the incident Sunday.

"We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason," the venue said. "A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night's performance."

Billboard.com said Aldean tried to sing his hits, but abruptly departed the stage at Saturday's show because he didn't feel well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qu4SQ_0nSKRvvm00
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr arrive for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2022. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

After receiving lots of a fluids, Aldean is expected to perform as planned in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Sunday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35t9TN_0nSKRvvm00
Jason Aldean, winner of the award for Artist of the Decade, appears backstage at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we'll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite! pic.twitter.com/wVWGAmDmSZ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 16, 2023

