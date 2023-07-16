Payday 3 to Require Constant Online Connection

Starbreeze's long-awaited multiplayer shooter Payday 3 has been confirmed to require a persistent online connection in order to be played. Following the launch of Payday 2 all the way back in 2013, fans have waited a decade for a new entry in the bank heist series to come about. And while Payday 3's arrival is right around the corner, Starbreeze has now shared news of the game's online connectivity that isn't sitting well with fans.

During a recent stream on YouTube , Starbreeze's global brand director Almir Listo answered one fan inquiry about Payday 3 and whether or not it could be played offline. Listo explained that due to the cross-progression and cross-play elements tied to Payday 3 , the shooter would only be able to be played when connected to the internet. This means that even for those that want to play the game by themselves without anyone else in their session, they'll still have to ensure that their console or PC is online.

"You will be able to play by yourself, but I do believe you will have to have a connection in order to play," Listo said. "Because it's made in Unreal Engine and has cross-progression and cross-play, I do believe we need you to be online."

In short, fans across social media who have been eagerly looking forward to Payday 3 have not been happy to hear about this decision. A number of prospective players have been pushing Starbreeze to reconsider their stance on this front, while others have gone as far as to say that they're outright canceling their pre-orders. It remains to be seen if Starbreeze will choose to listen to fan feedback on this front, but the always-online nature of Payday 3 definitely seems to have dampened some of the excitement around the project.

Payday 3 is finally slated to release in a little more than two months on September 21, 2023. When the game does arrive, it will be playable across Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. In addition, Payday 3 will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass on the first day of its launch, which means subscribers on Xbox and PC will be able to play it right away through the service.

